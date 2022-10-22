India vs. Pakistan: Picks, predictions, how to watch T20 World Cup match

Cricket’s biggest rivalry will be renewed once again in Australia as India takes on Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. It’s the Super 12 opener for both teams and a win here is a key first step to advancing to the semifinal. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets. In the most recent Asia Cup matches, the teams split two matches.

If you’re watching in the United States, you can get the game on Willow TV. If you’re not in front of a TV, you can stream the match on willow.tv with a cable login. You can also stream the match on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know for this colossal clash, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

India vs. Pakistan

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

India: -200

Pakistan: +155

Moneyline pick: India -200

It’s going to be a tough task for India to win this contest, especially with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja out. However, the Australian pitches will favor their batters as long as they can see off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the powerplay. That was India’s downfall in the last T20 World Cup and I believe they’ll come in with a strategy for Afridi this time around. Pakistan’s batting order is too reliant on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. If either fails to click, it leaves too much to do for the rest of the lineup. India has more paths to victory here, so I’ll back the favorites to get the job done to open Super 12 play.