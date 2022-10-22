Oregon goes onsides, catches UCLA napping to steal extra possession

The Oregon Ducks came ready to compete against UCLA, the only undefeated team left in the Pac-12. After a 49-yard touchdown pass from Auburn transfer Bo Nix, the Ducks perfectly executed and recovered a surprise onside kick with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Junior kicker Andrew Boyle was the one to recover the ball he had kicked just moments before.
✅ @oregonfootball completes the onside kick! pic.twitter.com/t3GRGFOsgL— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022
Competing against potential Heisman contender Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the Bruins’ side, Nix is already having a huge day. The former Tiger has 126 yards in the air and two passing touchdowns with ten minutes left to play in the first half.
With UCLA ranked at No. 9 and Oregon sitting at No. 10 and undefeated since their embarrassment of an opener against Georgia, this matchup could have not only Pac-12 championship implications, but potential College Football Playoff effects.
Nix and the Ducks offense translated the recovery into another touchdown, going up two scores on the Bruins.