Oregon goes onsides, catches UCLA napping to steal extra possession

The Oregon Ducks came ready to compete against UCLA, the only undefeated team left in the Pac-12. After a 49-yard touchdown pass from Auburn transfer Bo Nix, the Ducks perfectly executed and recovered a surprise onside kick with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Junior kicker Andrew Boyle was the one to recover the ball he had kicked just moments before.

Competing against potential Heisman contender Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the Bruins’ side, Nix is already having a huge day. The former Tiger has 126 yards in the air and two passing touchdowns with ten minutes left to play in the first half.

With UCLA ranked at No. 9 and Oregon sitting at No. 10 and undefeated since their embarrassment of an opener against Georgia, this matchup could have not only Pac-12 championship implications, but potential College Football Playoff effects.

Nix and the Ducks offense translated the recovery into another touchdown, going up two scores on the Bruins.