Ole Miss WR Malik Heath playing through shoulder injury vs. LSU

Update: Heath is back on the field and playing through his shoulder injury, which is admirable considering Ole Miss is down 18 with just about eight minutes left in the game.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Malik Heath, who was torching the LSU Tigers in the Magnolia Bowl Saturday, went down in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. Heath made a catch well short of the sticks on third down and was tackled. The receiver immediately grabbed his shoulder while trainers rushed to attend to him.

After the commercial break, Heath was seen sitting on the bench attempting to fire up some teammates. The Rebels star has seven catches for 144 yards in this contest, but most of that damage came in the first quarter when Ole Miss opened up a 17-3 lead. The Rebels are currently down 31-20 with about 12 minutes left in the contest. While they were moneyline underdogs entering the contest on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rebels also brought an undefeated record to Baton Rouge for this game. If they go on to lose this game, they might be seeing their College Football Playoff hopes go out the window.