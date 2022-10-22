 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bo Nix shines as Oregon takes down undefeated UCLA

The Ducks ended the Bruins’ perfect seasons, open up Pac-12 field.

The line of scrimmag between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Bo Nix we’ve all been waiting for finally showed up in Eugene today to lead the No. 10 Oregon Ducks to a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA, ending the Bruins’ perfect season and opening up the Pac-12. UCLA joins Utah and USC in one-loss teams in the conference.

The Ducks, who were blown out by Georgia in their season opener, have yet to lose since then and remain undefeated in the Pac-12.

Nix went 22-for-27 today for 238 yards and five touchdowns today in an impressive performance, finding top receiver Troy Franklin eight times for 132 yards. Running back Bucky Irving had a huge game as well, racking up 57 yards in the air and 106 on the ground.

The Pac-12 changed their championship format this year, selecting the teams with the top two outright conference records to compete rather than having regional divisions, putting Oregon in a good position to fight their way back into College Football Playoff contention.

If Dan Lanning’s Ducks can win out and get a Pac-12 championship victory, they could be a legitimate contender for this year’s CFP as they continue to re-climb the rankings. They’ll face California and Colorado in the coming weeks.

