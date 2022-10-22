What LSU’s win over No. 7 Ole Miss means for SEC title, College Football Playoff

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels entered the 2022 Magnolia Bowl against the LSU Tigers with an undefeated record and a path to the College Football Playoff. That path has taken a massive detour, potentially into oblivion, after LSU’s 45-20 win Saturday. Ole Miss led this contest 17-3 with 14:57 left in the first half before the wheels fell off and the engine exploded.

The Tigers have now won six of the last seven and seven of the last 10 Magnolia Bowl games and rise to the top of the SEC West division with the win. The Rebels will have to do some soul searching ahead of next week’s contest against Texas A&M.

Ole Miss can still get to the playoff but it must now win out with style points. The Rebels would have to take down Alabama, which is no easy task. They’d also need to win the Egg Bowl, which has been a close contest in each of the last three seasons. If Ole Miss gets past these hurdles, they’d have to hope they’d still be on top of the SEC West to earn a trip to Atlanta. Ole Miss would have to win the SEC title game to secure a playoff spot. It’s not out of the realm of possibilities but the collapse in Baton Rouge doesn’t inspire confidence in this group.