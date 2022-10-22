Texas vs. Oklahoma State final score: Cowboys come back from 14 down to win

Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns as part of a furious two-touchdown comeback as the Oklahoma State Cowboys knocked off the Texas Longhorns 41-34 on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Texas led 31-17 with under four minutes left in the second quarter, but could only manage another three points the rest of the way in winds that were listed at 23 mph, but gusted much higher at points during the game.

In one of the more lopsided stats you will ever see, Texas had 14 penalties for 119 yards, while Oklahoma State did not have one flag thrown on them for the entire game.

Longhorns freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers looked solid early, but was unable to finish efficiently, going 19-49 for 319 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions, the last one tipped by a receiver right to a defender during a last-second drive to tie.

With the win, the Cowboys manage not to completely eliminate themselves from the College Football Playoff picture, but they’ll still need plenty of help across the country to be in serious consideration. They’ve also got the inside track in the Big 12 to return to the title game, as they move to 3-1 in the Big 12, with Baylor their only loss that shouldn’t matter in a tiebreaker scenario.

The Longhorns closed as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but easily sailed past the closing total of 58.5.