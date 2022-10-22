What No. 11 Oklahoma State’s win over No. 20 Texas means for Big 12 title, College Football Playoff

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys bounced back from a double overtime loss to TCU last week to knock off the No. 20 Texas Longhorns 41-34 on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Bryson Green ran the show on offense and the defense limited the ‘Horns to just three points in the second half. They also picked off UT quarterback Quinn Ewers three times in the ballgame.

Getting this victory was critical in OSU’s pursuit of a second straight Big 12 Championship Game appearance. With a 3-1 record in conference, the Cowboys now sit at third in the league standings and sit right behind TCU and Kansas State. Both of those teams will square off on Saturday night and with the Pokes traveling to KSU next Saturday, things can get real interesting in the conference title race as we approach the month of November.

As far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, Oklahoma State has a lot of work to do to climb back into the conversation after the TCU loss. They of course would have to win out the rest of the way and hope teams like Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, and Oregon fall to the wayside. Ole Miss did the Cowboys a favor with their loss to LSU on Saturday and OSU needs more chaos to have a shot. Anything can happen in these last five weeks of the regular season.