Scottie Barnes out Saturday vs. Heat with right ankle sprain

Update: Barnes won’t return to Saturday’s game and it was the ankle injury that ultimately did him in. The shoulder issue looks like it will be a day-to-day thing for some time but the ankle could keep Barnes off the floor for a week or two depending on its severity.

Scottie Barnes is done for the night with a right ankle sprain. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 23, 2022

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, went to the locker room Saturday against the Miami Heat after apparently suffering an ankle injury. Barnes was already playing through a shoulder issue in this game and now has to deal with a bad ankle.

Scottie Barnes only took the free-throws so he “could” stay in this game.



Barnes is now limping back to the Raptors’ locker room. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 23, 2022

At this point, the Raptors really should be smart with Barnes. They refused to part with him in trade talks over the summer, considering him to be “untouchable” in any deal. Sending him back into this contest with multiple injuries would be insane, especially since we’re only at the start of the season. The Raptors believe they can get back to the playoffs and they’ll need Barnes at 100% for those games. Running him on a bad shoulder and ankle could cause serious long-term problems.

Expect OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. to pick up the slack on the perimeter. The Raptors are already down Otto Porter Jr. in the forward rotation, so losing Barnes hurts in the short term.