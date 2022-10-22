 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scottie Barnes out Saturday vs. Heat with right ankle sprain

The second-year forward is battling some pain in this contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets
Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 109-105.
Update: Barnes won’t return to Saturday’s game and it was the ankle injury that ultimately did him in. The shoulder issue looks like it will be a day-to-day thing for some time but the ankle could keep Barnes off the floor for a week or two depending on its severity.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, the reigning Rookie of the Year, went to the locker room Saturday against the Miami Heat after apparently suffering an ankle injury. Barnes was already playing through a shoulder issue in this game and now has to deal with a bad ankle.

At this point, the Raptors really should be smart with Barnes. They refused to part with him in trade talks over the summer, considering him to be “untouchable” in any deal. Sending him back into this contest with multiple injuries would be insane, especially since we’re only at the start of the season. The Raptors believe they can get back to the playoffs and they’ll need Barnes at 100% for those games. Running him on a bad shoulder and ankle could cause serious long-term problems.

Expect OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. to pick up the slack on the perimeter. The Raptors are already down Otto Porter Jr. in the forward rotation, so losing Barnes hurts in the short term.

