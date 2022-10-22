K-State quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, Will Howard both injured vs. TCU

Update 11:03 p.m. Will Howard is back in the game for K-State,

It’s not looking great for the Kansas State Wildcats, as their two top quarterbacks in Adrian Martinez and Will Howard have both been injured against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night in Fort Worth, Texas. The Wildcats trail 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter and they’ll have to rely on third stringer Jake Rubley to get the job done with first place in the Big 12 on the line.

Martinez went out after just two passes, while Howard went down after a tremendous performance, going 10-13 for 199 yards, and leading K-State to a 28-17 halftime lead on the road in Carter Stadium. But their third string replacement Jake Rubley came in for one series, and promptly threw an interception on his only toss of the contest.

But it’s been all Frogs in the second half, as TCU under Max Duggan has found their flow and are driving once again.