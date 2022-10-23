Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The week opens with the Bucs hosting the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Browns hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
We don’t get many matchups of teams over .500, but there is plenty of interesting football on the slate. The biggest games of the week are divisional matchups, including the 3-3 Patriots facing the 4-2 Jets, and the 3-4 49ers facing the 3-3 Rams. The Giants also have another big road game, looking to improve to 7-1 when they face the Seahawks. The Chargers and Chiefs are on bye this week.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. They pulled those lines at 1 p.m. on Sunday and are now re-opening the spreads. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead line and the current line for each Week 8 matchup once it re-opens.
Ravens vs. Bucs
October 23
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -140, Ravens +120
October 20
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Ravens +140
Broncos vs. Jaguars
October 23
Point spread: Jaguars -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Broncos +155
October 20
Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Broncos +140
Steelers vs. Eagles
October 23
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350
October 20
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350
Bears vs. Cowboys
October 23
Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390
October 20
Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390
Patriots vs. Jets
October 23
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Both teams -110
October 20
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Jets -105
Raiders vs. Saints
October 23
Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -140, Saints +120
October 20
Point spread: Saints -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Saints -120, Raiders +100
Panthers vs. Falcons
October 23
Point spread: Falcons -6
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -260, Panthers +220
October 20
Point spread: Falcons -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -250, Panthers +210
Cardinals vs. Vikings
October 23
Point spread: Vikings -5.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210
October 20
Point spread: Vikings -6.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210
Dolphins vs. Lions
October 23
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145
October 20
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145
Titans vs. Texans
October 23
Point spread: Titans -4
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -180, Texans +155
October 20
Point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -190, Texans +160
49ers vs. Rams
October 23
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 20
Point spread: Rams -2.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Rams -140, 49ers +120
Giants vs. Seahawks
October 23
Point spread: Seahawks -2
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Giants +105
October 20
Point spread: Seahawks -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Giants +100
Commanders vs. Colts
October 23
Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170
October 20
Point spread: Colts -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Colts -250, Commanders +210
Packers vs. Bills
October 23
Point spread: Bills -10.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -490, Packers +390
October 20
Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -410, Packers +330
Bengals vs. Browns
October 23
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bengals -165, Browns +140
October 20
Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bengals -145, Browns +125