 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 8 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 8 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warm up behind Brian Hoyer (5) before the game. The New England Patriots visited the New York Jets for a regular season NFL football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The week opens with the Bucs hosting the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Browns hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

We don’t get many matchups of teams over .500, but there is plenty of interesting football on the slate. The biggest games of the week are divisional matchups, including the 3-3 Patriots facing the 4-2 Jets, and the 3-4 49ers facing the 3-3 Rams. The Giants also have another big road game, looking to improve to 7-1 when they face the Seahawks. The Chargers and Chiefs are on bye this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. They pulled those lines at 1 p.m. on Sunday and are now re-opening the spreads. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead line and the current line for each Week 8 matchup once it re-opens.

Ravens vs. Bucs

October 23

Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -140, Ravens +120

October 20

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Ravens +140

Broncos vs. Jaguars

October 23

Point spread: Jaguars -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Broncos +155

October 20

Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Broncos +140

Steelers vs. Eagles

October 23

Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

October 20

Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

Bears vs. Cowboys

October 23

Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390

October 20

Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390

Patriots vs. Jets

October 23

Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Both teams -110

October 20

Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Jets -105

Raiders vs. Saints

October 23

Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -140, Saints +120

October 20

Point spread: Saints -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Saints -120, Raiders +100

Panthers vs. Falcons

October 23

Point spread: Falcons -6
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -260, Panthers +220

October 20

Point spread: Falcons -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -250, Panthers +210

Cardinals vs. Vikings

October 23

Point spread: Vikings -5.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

October 20

Point spread: Vikings -6.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

Dolphins vs. Lions

October 23

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

October 20

Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

Titans vs. Texans

October 23

Point spread: Titans -4
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -180, Texans +155

October 20

Point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -190, Texans +160

49ers vs. Rams

October 23

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

October 20

Point spread: Rams -2.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Rams -140, 49ers +120

Giants vs. Seahawks

October 23

Point spread: Seahawks -2
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Giants +105

October 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Giants +100

Commanders vs. Colts

October 23

Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170

October 20

Point spread: Colts -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Colts -250, Commanders +210

Packers vs. Bills

October 23

Point spread: Bills -10.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -490, Packers +390

October 20

Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -410, Packers +330

Bengals vs. Browns

October 23

Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Bengals -165, Browns +140

October 20

Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bengals -145, Browns +125

More From DraftKings Nation