Full schedule for 2022 World Series

The 118th edition of the World Series is finally here. Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is scheduled for Friday evening and will air on FOX. Here is the full schedule for this year’s Fall Classic.

2022 World Series schedule

The Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons, while the Phillies are making their first appearance since 2009. The Astros took down the New York Yankees in a sweep to clinch the AL pennant. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in five games to clinch the NL pennant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 1: Phillies vs. Astros, TBD, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 29

Game 2: Phillies vs. Astros, TBD, FOX

Monday, Oct. 31

Game 3: Astros vs. Philles, TBD, FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Game 4: Astros vs. Phillies, TBD, FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Game 5: Astros vs. Phillies, TBD, FOX*

Friday, Nov. 4

Game 6: Phillies vs. Astros, TBD, FOX*

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 7: Phillies vs. Astros, TBD, FOX*

*if necessary