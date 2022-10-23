Best DFS lineup strategy for Steelers-Dolphins on Sunday Night Football

The NFL’s Week 7 Sunday slate features a nightcap between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Both teams will face off on Sunday Night Football with kick-off set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.

We have all the information you need to know as we highlight the best DFS plays for the Sunday night showdown.

Injuries

Pittsburgh will be without receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) who has already been ruled out for Sunday night’s game. Cornerback Akhello Witherspoon is doubtful (hamstring) to suit up in Week 7 after being held out the previous three contests.

The Dolphins will not have cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) who has already been ruled out for the matchup. Defensive back Xavien Howard (groin), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) are all listed as questionable. Tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), cornerback Kader Kohou (abdominal), receiver Erik Ezukanma (eye), and quarterback Skylar Thompson (thumb) are also listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins — $16,800

Hill’s ceiling takes a seismic boost with Tagovailoa back under center, and the Dolphins receiver was still productive despite his absence. Hill faces a Steelers secondary that is allowing an average of 277.8 passing yards per game, which ranks as the third-most in the NFL. There are few to no cornerbacks that can effectively “shut down” Hill on any given play, and the Dolphins' speed threat should have a big performance in primetime.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins — $16,500

Tagovailoa will see his first NFL action since suffering a concussion in Week 4, and the matchup should play to his advantage. The Steelers are giving up an average of 2.0 passing touchdowns per game (28th) as well as 23.5 passing completions per game (23rd). Tagovailoa was averaging 308.3 passing yards and 2.6 passing touchdowns prior to his injury in Week 4, and Mike McDaniel should be able to craft an effective gameplan with the offense largely back at full strength.

Value Plays

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins — $7,800

It is no longer a question as to who is leading the backfield in Miami, with Mostert tallying an average of 15.6 carries per game over the past three weeks. The veteran tailback had a quiet Week 6, finishing 14 carries for 49 yards on the ground, but the volume of touches should continue into Sunday night’s matchup. Tagovailoa being back under center should provide a boost to the Dolphins’ offense, and the Steelers are allowing an average of 120.2 yards on the ground plays in Mostert’s favor.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers — $6,400

The Dolphins are back at full strength and have the talent advantage in this matchup, and if the game script goes according to plan it could mean the Steelers are forced to play catch-up early. With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett getting another start under his belt, it provides another chance to build chemistry with fellow rookie wideout Pickens. Miami is allowing 23.2 passing completions per game (22nd), setting up Pickens as a nice under-the-radar value play.