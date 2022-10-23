What time is the 2022 United States Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the latest race. The United States Grand Prix airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 56 laps at Circuit of the Americas. The course is 5.513 km (3.426 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.405 km (191.634 mi).

In 2021, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won this event with a time of 1:34:36.552. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes came in second, although Hamilton had the fastest individual lap of that race at 1:38.485. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez rounded out the podium.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Vestappen listed as the favorite to repeat in this event at -190. Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, who holds pole position in this race, are both listed at +475 to win. Hamilton has the most wins of any individual driver on this track with six.