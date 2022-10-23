F1 live stream: How to watch the United States Grand Prix via live stream

Formula 1 returns to Austin with the United States Grand Prix taking place Sunday. Carlos Sainz took pole position in qualifying and will be leading the grid along with Max Verstappen. Sainz’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc did qualify in second but has a 10-position grid penalty which will knock him back.

The United States Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Verstappen as the favorite to win at -190. Sainz and Lewis Hamilton each come in at +475 behind Verstappen.