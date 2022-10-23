Who should I start if Keenan Allen is out for Week 7?

Keenan Allen is a true game-time decision this week and it’s causing some fantasy players agita, especially with the bye weeks limiting options. If you plan on waiting for the inactives to come out, there are some players worth slotting in in the later games if Allen is a no-go.

Who should I start in place of Keenan Allen at flex

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Pacheco has shown he can play in this league, enough so that he received the first-team snaps in practice this week. How that plays out on the field is yet to be seen, but his ability and hopefully new role is worth risking if Allen can’t go.

Sony Michel, RB, Chargers

Michel got 11 touches with Josh Kelley out last week and should again be the Austin Ekeler’s main backup. A touchdown is very much in his possible production against a weak Seattle defense.

Who should I start in place of Keenan Allen at wide receiver

DeAndre Carter, WR, Chargers

The Chargers are hurting with Josh Palmer already out along with Allen. That should set up plenty of work for Carter in a strong matchup.

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Collins is a bit of a wildcard, but he gets a great matchup against a bad Raiders pass defense. His workload has been strong, giving him a decent floor.