How much will the winner of the CJ CUP receive in 2022?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for The CJ CUP, taking place in Ridgeland, South Carolina in 2022.

Webb Simpson of the United States hits out of a greenside bunker on the second hole during the third round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club on October 22, 2022 in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup

The CJ Cup has reached weekend play as some of the world’s best golfers compete at Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville, South Carolina.

The standings going into Sunday saw early favorite Rory McIlroy pulling into the lead with a huge Saturday performance. McIlroy is sitting at -13, with Jon Rahm close in pursuit at -12, tied for second with K.H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama. With 12 golfers within five shots of the lead, it’s still anybody’s tournament.

Though this is a limited-field invitational event, the prizes are still the same for the winner. That means 500 FedEx Cup points, a full PGA TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season, an invite to the Masters and the PGA Championship if not already in the field, and plenty of other goodies such as a spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

The winner of the CJ Cup will receive $1.89 million out of a $10.5 million total purse. Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 CJ Cup.

2022 CJ Cup Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1 $1,890,000
2 $1,134,000
3 $714,000
4 $504,000
5 $420,000
6 $378,000
7 $351,750
8 $325,500
9 $304,500
10 $283,500
11 $262,500
12 $241,500
13 $220,500
14 $199,500
15 $187,320
16 $175,980
17 $165,480
18 $154,980
19 $144,480
20 $133,980
21 $123,480
22 $115,080
23 $106,680
24 $98,280
25 $89,880
26 $81,480
27 $78,330
28 $75,180
29 $72,030
30 $68,880
31 $65,730
32 $62,580
33 $59,430
34 $56,805
35 $54,180
36 $51,555
37 $48,930
38 $46,830
39 $44,730
40 $42,630
41 $40,530
42 $38,430
43 $36,330
44 $34,230
45 $32,130
46 $30,030
47 $27,930
48 $26,250
49 $24,780
50 $23,940
51 $23,310
52 $22,680
53 $22,260
54 $21,840
55 $21,630
56 $21,420
57 $21,210
58 $21,000
59 $20,790
60 $20,580
61 $20,370
62 $20,160
63 $19,950
64 $19,740
65 $19,530
66 $19,320
67 $19,110
68 $18,900
69 $18,690
70 $18,480
71 $18,270
72 $18,060
73 $17,850
74 $17,640
75 $17,430
76 $17,220
77 $17,010
78 $16,800

