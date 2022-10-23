How much will the winner of the CJ CUP receive in 2022?

The CJ Cup has reached weekend play as some of the world’s best golfers compete at Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville, South Carolina.

The standings going into Sunday saw early favorite Rory McIlroy pulling into the lead with a huge Saturday performance. McIlroy is sitting at -13, with Jon Rahm close in pursuit at -12, tied for second with K.H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama. With 12 golfers within five shots of the lead, it’s still anybody’s tournament.

Though this is a limited-field invitational event, the prizes are still the same for the winner. That means 500 FedEx Cup points, a full PGA TOUR exemption through the end of the 2025 season, an invite to the Masters and the PGA Championship if not already in the field, and plenty of other goodies such as a spot in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions as well.

The winner of the CJ Cup will receive $1.89 million out of a $10.5 million total purse. Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 CJ Cup.