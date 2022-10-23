Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Things haven't gone well for Jacoby Brissett since he took over as starting quarterback of the Browns. It was expected that they would get off to a shaky start with him under center. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Through six games, Brissett has thrown for 1,326 yards for six touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s given them a chance to win a few games which is fine for a reserve quarterback, but they need better. Brissett will look to improve against the Ravens, but I don't see that happening.

The Ravens' passing defense has had struggles this season. In their first year with Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, they’ve improved over the past few weeks. They’re allowing 267.7 passing yards per game which ranks 27th. However, they are coming off their best pass defense game as they allowed just 173 passing yards to Daniel Jones. By DraftKings fantasy points, the Ravens are allowing 21.9 points to quarterbacks which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Although it’s a good matchup for him, Brissett should sit in both season-long fantasy and DFS.