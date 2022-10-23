What time is the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 23 with the 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on the NBC live stream. The race is 267 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

William Byron is the reigning winner of this race. The 2021 race was held in February due to COVID-19 shifting around the schedule, and Byron won in 3:12:45. The 2020 race was also affected by COVID-19, which was moved to mid-June. Denny Hamlin took the win in 3:08:06. 2019 was the last time that this race was held during its usual fall date. Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in 2:48:47.

Tyler Reddick has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. He is followed by Hamlin (+800), Ryan Blaney (+900), Kyle Larson (+900) and Joey Logano (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to win. Byron has +1200 odds to win the race in back-to-back years.