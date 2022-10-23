Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Kareem Hunt has played well this season. However, he hasn't gotten as many touches because of how good Nick Chubb has been. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Through six games, Hunt has 61 carries for 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. He had just four carries for 12 yards and no receptions. There is a good chance he gets traded by the trade deadline. I do expect him to have a decent game against the Ravens this week.

The Ravens' run defense has been decent this season. In their first year with Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, they’ve improved over the past few weeks. Baltimore is allowing 103.8 rushing yards per game which is tied for 7th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy points, the Ravens are allowing 19 points to running backs which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hunt should start.