How to watch NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 via live stream

The Dixie Vodka 400 is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23rd, and it will broadcast live on NBC. The betting favorite for this race is Tyler Reddick, who has +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Joey Logano has +1000 odds to pick up another victory after winning last week’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Dixie Vodka 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 23

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBCsports.com/live

