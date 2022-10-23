David Njoku start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

David Njoku has played well for the Browns this season. Njoku has had a good amount of success against the Baltimore Ravens in his career. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Through six games, Njoku has 27 receptions for 347 yards and a touchdown. His biggest issue has been his quarterback play. While Jacoby Brissett likes targeting him, they don’t throw the ball that much. With the way Nick Chubb has been playing, it makes sense that they have run the ball so much. I expect a good fantasy week from Njoku.

The Ravens' passing defense has had struggles this season. In their first year with Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, they’ve improved over the past few weeks. They’re allowing 267.7 yards per game which ranks 27th. However, they are coming off their best pass defense game as they allowed just 173 passing yards to Daniel Jones. By DraftKings fantasy points, the Ravens are allowing 21.9 points to tight ends which ranks 29th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Njoku should start.