Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Donovan Peoples-Jones has had a quiet season so far. His numbers have been increasing over the past few weeks, however. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones has had 50+ yards receiving in three straight games. That's a bit surprising given the fact that he’s had some extremely quiet weeks as well. The Browns aren't throwing the ball until they’re down a bunch and are forced to do so. I don't expect much from Peoples-Jones this week.

The Ravens' passing defense has had struggles this season. In their first year with Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, they’ve improved over the past few weeks. They’re allowing 267.7 receiving yards per game which ranks 27th. However, they are coming off their best pass defense game as they allowed just 173 passing yards to Daniel Jones. By DraftKings fantasy points, the Ravens are allowing 33.8 points to wide receivers which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, People-Jones should sit.