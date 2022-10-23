Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Browns traded for Amari Cooper this offseason. So far, it looks to be worth it as he’s been their clear-cut No. 1 receiver. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Through six games, Cooper has 31 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He’s had 10+ targets in all but one game. Jacoby Brissett loves throwing him the ball and goes to him, much more than anybody else. I expect Cooper to have a good game this week and wouldn’t be surprised if he scored a touchdown.

The Ravens' passing defense has had struggles this season. In their first year with Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, they’ve improved over the past few weeks. They’re allowing 267.7 receiving yards per game which ranks 27th. However, they are coming off their best pass defense game as they allowed just 173 passing yards to Daniel Jones. By DraftKings fantasy points, the Ravens are allowing 33.8 points to wide receivers which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooper should start.