Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 of the NFL season. Just when you think that the Ravens backfield finally makes sense, they throw us a curveball. With a healthy JK Dobbins, Baltimore decided to keep veteran running back Kenyan Drake active for one of the first times this season. Dobbins then reinjured his knee, leaving Drake as the primary running back, and he balled out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Drake finished with 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, and one reception for eight yards. We typically saw Mike Davis being used behind Dobbins earlier in the season, but Drake may have played his way into the backup role with this performance. If the Ravens are fully healthy, he would be third in line for carries behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and Dobbins.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Browns do present a great matchup as they are giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With Dobbins out four-to-six weeks, fire up Drake.