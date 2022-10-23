Tom Brady start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Tom Brady and the preseason Super Bowl-frontrunning Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves mired at 3-3 entering Week 7 in need of a boost. They seem likely to get one this Sunday when they face off against the Carolina Panthers, a team that has already fired its head coach.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

While Brady hasn’t shown an erosion of skill so far in 2022, his production certainly has suffered. Entering Week 7, Brady has thrown more than one touchdown on just one occasion. His supporting cast has played a role in that, as multiple key skill-position players have missed time while the offensive line remains without starting center Ryan Jensen for the foreseeable future.

Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers offers some upside, but perhaps less than many fantasy managers realize. Only 12 teams have yielded fewer points to quarterbacks than Carolina entering Week 7. Meanwhile, Julio Jones continues to battle health issues while Chris Godwin hasn’t looked 100% even in the games he has played. Brady has overcome greater issues in his career, but those considerations negatively affect Brady’s fantasy upside.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Tom Brady as a low-end QB1.