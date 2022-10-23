Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

While injuries have limited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps and lowered Tom Brady’s fantasy output, Leonard Fournette remains a steady part of the offense. He looks to continue the strong production when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

While known by most football observers as a big-bodied power back, Fournette has actually done most of his damage as a pass catcher of late. Over the past three games, he has more receiving yards (178) than rushing yards (116) as well as more touchdown catches (three) than scoring runs (one). That production has elevated Fournette into a highly desirable option in fantasy, especially PPR formats.

His outlook seems particularly promising this week against the Panthers. Only five teams have allowed more fantasy production to running backs than Carolina entering Week 7. That defense has looked especially susceptible on the ground the past two weeks, allowing three rushing touchdowns to the position group in addition to a receiving score. All of which bodes well for Fournette.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Leonard Fournette as an RB1.