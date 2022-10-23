Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to get right against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. To do that, they’ll probably need some meaningful contributions from wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

The Buccaneers' passing game hasn’t hit its usual highs so far in 2022, and that has hurt multiple members of the unit. Godwin in particular has yet to reach the end zone and has only once topped 61 receiving yards in a game, all well below his usual levels of production.

Some of the issues holding back Tampa Bay — namely the offensive line — might only improve so much over the course of the season due to personnel. However, the passing game could reasonably still take strides given the improved health of Godwin and the other pass catchers as well as Tom Brady’s consistency.

In the short run, a matchup with the Panthers should also help as only nine teams have allowed more fantasy production to wideouts entering Week 7. Unless Godwin suffers a setback, he should have a decent opportunity for a breakout performance.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Chris Godwin as a WR2.