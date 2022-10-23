Mike Evans start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t lived up to their usual standard this season, especially on offense. The possible exception to that might be wide receiver Mike Evans who continues to quietly produce for Tom Brady as well as fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Though Brady hasn’t thrown many touchdowns this season, Evans accounts for many of them. No player on the Buccaneers has caught more TDs this season than No. 13, who has three so far in 2022. Evans also leads the team in receiving by more than 150 yards over the next highest producer.

Normally, that would make Evans a decent start regardless of situation. However, only nine teams have allowed more fantasy production to wideouts than the Carolina Panthers, Tampa’s Week 7 opponent. Evans could see as many targets this Sunday as he has the past two weeks combined (12).

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Mike Evans as a high-end WR2.