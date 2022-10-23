Cade Otton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South showdown in Week 7. They have dealt with injuries all season, and that looks like it will continue this week. Typically it has been the wide receivers on the injury report, but starting TE Cameron Brate is out with a neck injury. He recently got past a concussion issue and then had to be carted off the field in the team’s Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Otton has played in five games and has 12 receptions on 16 targets for 99 yards. Quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t looked like himself this season, and part of that has seen him going away from leaning on his tight end. Brate and Otton both have fallen down the stat sheet and are pretty buried.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Even with how bad the Panthers have been this season, they are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. With Otton’s role, he would be a very risky start for your fantasy football lineup. Brate himself doesn't retain weekly fantasy relevance, so Otton isn’t automatically going to vault into a great fantasy day. If you are in a desperate spot, you can try to fire up Otton, but don't do it with confidence.