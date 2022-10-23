Rachaad White start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a narrow 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6 as they fall to 3-3 on the season. Rachaad White had a relatively quiet week, but he’ll look to bounce back in Week 7 as the Bucs take on the Jags, who have only won one game this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White ran the ball four times for just 12 yards, adding 3-of-4 receptions for another 11 yards on the day. He hasn’t been able to do much on the ground all season long, but he’s seen some moderate success in the air through the past few weeks. The Week 4 loss to the Chiefs was his best effort as he caught all five of his targets for 50 yards, racking up 14.6 PPR fantasy points. Week 6 saw just 5.3 points in PPR leagues as he was limited on the ground again, but that’s expected when he’s playing behind Leonard Fournette.

Start or sit in Week 7?

While he’s not seeing much action in the backfield, it’s tough to trust White to bring in any real fantasy value without consistency. Keep Rachaad White on the bench in Week 7 and beyond until the Bucs decide to get him more involved in the offense.