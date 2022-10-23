DJ Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers lost their fifth game of the season with a 24-10 loss to the Rams in Week 6 as their record falls to 1-5. With Baker Mayfield (ankle) sidelined and the quarterback situation all turned around, their offense can’t get much going. They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore caught 3-of-7 for just seven yards in the Week 6 loss, turning in just 3.7 PPR fantasy points on the day. The entire Panthers offense is just a shell of what they could be as PJ Walker hasn’t performed too well under center through the last two outings. Moore was turning in double-digit fantasy points almost every week, but the outlook is bleak until they can get Mayfield or at least Sam Darnold back into the starting QB slot.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Leave DJ Moore on the bench in Week 7. He won’t bring in much fantasy value until the Panthers' quarterback situation improves.