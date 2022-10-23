Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 28-14 win over the 49ers in Week 6 that sees their record improve to 3-3 on the season. Marcus Mariota had his best game of the season against one of the NFL’s best defenses which should get fantasy managers excited for Week 7’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota had an impressive 92.9% pass completion rate, throwing 13-for-14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball six times for 50 more yards and another score as the Falcons put together a comprehensive win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. His passing yard total was a new season low, but that didn’t matter much as his efficiency was through the roof as he combined for three touchdowns on the day, earning a QB rating of 144.6. Mariota hauled in a season-high 24.2 fantasy points, which is impressive even when you don’t factor in that he did it against one of the best passing and rushing defenses in the NFL. While it bodes well for the 28-year-old QB, he’ll still need to prove that he can turn in these types of performances more consistently going forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Even though Week 6 was a solid performance, Mariota won’t be guaranteed another 24+ point performance against the Bengals. He’s worth a start as a QB2 in two-QB or Superflex leagues, but don’t trust him as your automatic QB1 just yet until he can show some more consistency.