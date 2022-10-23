Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, bringing them up to .500 as they improve to 3-3 on the season. Tyler Allgeier put in another average performance as he’s still searching for his first touchdown of the season. Will he be worth a start in Week 7 against the Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier ran the ball 15 times for just 51 yards, turning in 5.1 fantasy points on the day in another underwhelming performance for fantasy managers. It’s the fourth time out of five games that he’s only been able to produce a single-digit fantasy output, with his highest coming in the Week 4 win over the Browns that saw him score 10.4 points in standard leagues. Allgeier had an increased workload with Cordarelle Patterson placed on IR with a knee injury, but he’s essentially splitting evenly with Caleb Huntley, who had one more carry than Allgeier in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Even though Allgeier is seeing a good amount of volume, his efficiency hasn’t been good enough all season to move the fantasy needle much at all. Leave Tyler Allgeier on the bench in Week 7.