Drake London start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons logged a big 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, taking down one of the league’s best defenses as they improve to 3-3 on the season. They’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, and fantasy managers are hoping Drake London will get back to his early-season form.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

London caught 3-of-4 targets for 40 yards in the win over the 49ers but failed to find the end zone for the third straight week. He tied Olamide Zaccheaus for the team-high target count, but Atlanta’s run-heavy offense is limiting the ceiling of the receiving corps in the process. London’s best performance came in Week 2’s loss to the Rams when he saw a season-high 12 targets, catching eight of them for 86 yards and a touchdown. He found the end zone the very next week but hasn’t been able to get back there since his target count has slowly diminished through each game.

Start or sit in Week 7?

If the Falcons' offense decides to focus more on the passing game, London would certainly be an immediate beneficiary of that decision. But until then, he should be left on the bench for the time being except in deeper leagues.