Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, bringing their record to 3-3 as they hit .500 on the season. The 49ers boast the league’s best defense, but Marcus Mariota and the rest of the offense didn’t have too much trouble with them on the day. Kyle Pitts helped lead the team to victory with his first touchdown of the season, but will he be worth a start in Week 7 against the Bengals?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown on the day as he finally found the end zone for the first time this season. It was his first game back after sitting out in Week 5 with a hamstring injury, and it proved fruitful for fantasy managers, especially in PPR leagues where he brought in 10.9 fantasy points. However, it’s the third time this season he’s totaled just 19 yards, making him mostly a touchdown-dependent receiver in most scenarios as it’s just the second time all season he’s brought in double-digit fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Although the Falcons are playing a very run-heavy offense, Kyle Pitts still remains one of the top tight ends in the league, in terms of fantasy. Start Pitts in Week 7 and hope for another solid performance for the 22-year-old TE.