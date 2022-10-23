Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been dealing with an injury, but he is expected to play. He played last week against the New Orleans Saints and caught six of his nine targets for 47 yards. Higgins hasn't had the season that fantasy managers were hoping for, but maybe he can turn it around in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins is still second on the team with 362 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He is clearly still behind Ja’Marr Chase on the depth chart and in Joe Burrow’s progressions through receivers. Higgins is still a fantasy asset in the pass-heavy Cincinnati offense. The Falcons are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even behind Chase, Higgins should get plenty of opportunity.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Higgins should be started in Week 7.