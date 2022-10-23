Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, bringing their record to 3-3 on the season. Hayden Hurst wasn’t as involved in the offense as he normally would be, but will he be worth a start in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst caught all three of his targets for 21 yards, marking his second-lowest yardage total of the season. It was only enough to bring in a disappointing 5.1 PPR fantasy points for fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineups. It’s a big step down from his Week 5 performance when he went 6-for-7 for 53 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Ravens when he turned in his highest output of the season with 17.3 PPR fantasy points. He’ll look to bounce back in Week 7 against the Falcons.

Start or sit in Week 7?

While he hasn’t been able to show a ton of consistency, Hurst is still considered a top 10 TE in the league and should still be worth a start in Week 7 as he looks to improve on last week’s performance.