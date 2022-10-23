Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals grabbed a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, bringing their record to 3-3 as they sit in second place in the AFC North. Tyler Boyd caught all of his targets and was instrumental in the win, even though he didn’t find the end zone. He’ll look to put in another solid performance against the Falcons in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd caught 6-of-6 for 66 yards, averaging 11 yards per reception as the Bengals rolled to a 30-26 win in Week 6. It was his second-highest yardage total of the season after putting up 105 yards in Week 3 against the Jets. It’s his third straight game without a touchdown, but he still turned in a good performance with 12.6 PPR fantasy points on the day. He’ll likely see a downtick in volume as Tee Higgins gets back to full health and is expected to play on Sunday, but Joe Burrow will have plenty of targets to throw to and Boyd should still see regular involvement moving down the field.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Tyler Boyd should be a great flex play in Week 7 against a Falcons team that’s allowed an average of 281.2 passing yards per game, good for second-worst in the league just ahead of the Titans. Start Tyler Boyd in Week 7.