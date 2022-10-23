Jared Goff start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions enter Week 7 well-rested following their bye week as they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their 1-4 record, quarterback Jared Goff has confidently helmed one of the NFL’s top-scoring offenses this season. Can the Lions’ pocket passer bounce back with a strong performance and make the case as a starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff was a consistent double-digit fantasy option through the first four weeks of the season, but he finally fell back down to earth the last time he took the field. In the Lions’ Week 5 loss to the Patriots, he was limited to just 229 passing yards while completing 54.3 percent of his passes. Without a touchdown thrown, Goff finished with just 5.86 fantasy points against one of the better defenses versus pocket passes.

Now in Week 7, the challenge will get tougher for Detroit’s quarterback. Goff will face the Cowboys' defense, which is surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks (12.5 PPG). Dallas is also a top-five defense against the pass, allowing just 183.5 yards through the air per game. Coupled with the fact that the Lions will be on the road in this contest, Goff will have no easy work ahead of him coming off the bye.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Goff should be sat in Week 7 based on the unfavorable matchup ahead of him in the Cowboys' defense. Despite the number of weapons at his disposal, facing Dallas’ front seven could mean that Goff is under consistent pressure through all four quarters, limiting his upside in this matchup.