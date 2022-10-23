D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is on the road to return after missing the last two games with ankle and shoulder injuries. He’s officially questionable on the weekly injury report, but after practicing all week, as a limited participant, all signs point to him playing this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

We haven’t seen Swift on the field since Week 3. Jamaal Williams has handled most of the rushing duties in his absence, while his work as a pass catcher has been distributed throughout the lineup. Swift is averaging more than eight yards per carry—231 yards on 27 attempts—in three games this season, with 77 receiving yards on eight catches. He’s scored twice.

The Cowboys have been one of the league’s better teams against the run so far this season, allowing an average of just over 17 points to running backs.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Despite the tough matchup, it’s hard to argue against getting Swift back into your starting lineup. The Lions really lean on him as an explosive playmaker who brings value in the passing game as well as on the ground.