Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Week 7. The Lions are coming off a bye week where they had extra time to try and get healthy. Starting running back D’Andre Swift is still dealing with a shoulder injury that saw him miss the two games before the bye. Backup Jamaal Williams has been leading the backfield and has played well enough that even if Swift returns, he will still have a role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams heads into Week 7 as the team’s leading rusher. He has played in five games and has run the ball 77 times for 332 yards and six touchdowns. The one knock for Williams, besides being a backup, is that he isn’t involved in the passing game. He has caught five of his eight targets for 30 yards.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Cowboys are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even in the tough matchup, and regardless of Swift’s status, I think you should start Williams this week.