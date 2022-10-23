TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the NFL season. They are coming off a bye week and hope that the extra time allowed the team to get healthier. Tight end TJ Hockenson has been dealing with injuries, but he is expected to play on Sunday. He is one of the best receiving threats on the Lions, and quarterback Jared Goff has finally started forcing him the ball.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson has played in five games this season and has caught 19 of his 34 targets for 267 and three touchdowns. He is coming off a disappointing outing before the bye week but should be back to his old self in this game. Detroit will need to rely on him as they face a tough Cowboys defense.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Dallas defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends per game this season. Hockenson has a tough matchup but should see a high target share. I think he is worth a start in your fantasy leagues this week.