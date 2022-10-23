Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Detroit Lions for their Week 7 matchup this Sunday and running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking to build on his performance from last week. The veteran tailback had his highest fantasy output this season in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football and that’s a good sign as the team enters the middle stretch of the regular season.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Elliott in your fantasy football league this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott took 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, also adding a single catch for five yards. That earned fantasy managers 14.6 points in standard leagues while he found the end zone for the second time this season.

Elliott is knocking on the door of being a top 20 fantasy running back, entering Week 7 ranked 21st.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Cowboys’ offense will have a sense of normalcy for the first time since Week 1 with starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in the saddle. That means surrounding pieces like Elliott will have some of the pressure taken off their shoulders, allowing them to comfortably operate in their normal roles. I suggest riding the wave of momentum from last week and starting Elliott this week, especially against a porous Lions defense.