Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Detroit Lions for their Week 7 matchup this Sunday and running back Tony Pollard is looking to bounce back after taking a dip in production in last week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He got plenty of touches in the game but wasn’t able to turn it into a good week for fantasy managers.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Pollard in your fantasy football league this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard had 11 carries for 44 rushing yards against the Eagles last Sunday night, also adding two receptions for eight years. That earned fantasy managers just 5.2 points in standard leagues, a drop off after cracking double digits in three of his previous four games. He still enters Week 7 as the 24th-ranked fantasy running back.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Cowboys’ offense will have a sense of normalcy for the first time since Week 1 with starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in the saddle. That increases the chances of Pollard bouncing back with a good performance this week, especially against a poor Lions' defense. Start him.