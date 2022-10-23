Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Detroit Lions for their Week 7 matchup this Sunday and wide receiver Michael Gallup is still seeking out his first breakout performance since returning from his knee injury. He’s gotten a handful of targets in his three outings this season but hasn’t quite gone off just yet.

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Gallup in your fantasy football league this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup caught just two of seven targets for 18 receiving yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has caught eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown in three games this season and could definitely stand to up his production as the Cowboys’ season moves forward.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The Cowboys’ offense will have a sense of normalcy for the first time since Week 1 with starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in the saddle. That means potentially more targets for Gallup with the Cowboys’ leader back under center. However, I’d like to see him put together a quality performance or two before thrusting him back into your fantasy lineup. Sit him for this week.