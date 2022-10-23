Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants improved to 5-1 on the season after beating the Ravens 24-20 as they cruised to their third straight win. Daniel Jones didn’t put in his best performance of the season by any means, but it was enough to lead the Giants to victory as they sit in second place in the NFC East just behind the Eagles. They’ll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones earned a 112.1 QB rating in Week 6 as he completed 19-of-27 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Ravens. He added six more yards from six rushing attempts on the day as well, turning in 13.5 fantasy points on the day. It wasn’t a huge fantasy performance for the 25-year-old QB, but it was roughly par for the course as he’s averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game through his first six outings. He’s been nothing if not consistent for the Giants as he’s led the team to an impressive 5-1 start, and they’d easily be sitting at the top of the division if not for the Eagles, who are 6-0 after their first six games.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Jones won’t be considered in the top 10 QBs this week, but you kind of know what you’re going to get out of him after looking at his stat lines from week to week this season. He’s delivered double-digit fantasy points every single week and should be a solid start as a QB2 or as a flex play in Superflex leagues for Week 7.