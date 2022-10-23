Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants continued their impressive start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, bringing their record to 5-1. Wan’Dale Robinson found the end zone for the first time this season, helping lead his team to their third straight victory as they’re set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Wan’Dale Robinson returned to the field for the first time since Week 1 after suffering a knee injury and found his first career touchdown. He caught 3-of-4 targets for 37 yards, bringing in his first real fantasy performance with 12.7 PPR points on the day. The 21-year-old rookie will look to put in a repeat performance against the Jaguars on Sunday and should provide plenty of upside for the Giants' offense.

Start or sit in Week 7?

It’s impossible to tell if Robinson is going to be consistent, given that this was only the second time we’ve seen him on the field in the regular season. He operated as the Giants’ WR4 last week and should see an uptick in volume as QB Daniel Jones gets more comfortable sending targets his way. Start Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 7.