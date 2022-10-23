Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants secured their third straight win with a 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, bringing their record to an impressive 5-1 on the season. Daniel Bellinger had his best performance of the season as he found the end zone for just the second time, and he’ll hope to keep that going against the Jaguars in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger caught 5-of-5 for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 win over the Ravens, bringing in his best performance of his rookie season with 14.8 PPR fantasy points. The Giants’ offense continues to surprise people week after week, and Bellinger is a great streaming option as he continues to be mostly touchdown dependent in terms of fantasy. However, it’s the second straight week that saw him bring in double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues, so he could be a solid option going forward if he continues to trend that way.

Start or sit in Week 7?

With a plus matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Daniel Bellinger should be worth a start and should finish in the top 15 tight ends across the league on Sunday in Week 7.