Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got the quality performance that they needed out of Trevor Lawrence in Week 6 but fell short of a victory. Lawrence completed 20-of-22 passing attempts for 165 yards and one touchdown and added six carries for 23 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll look to get the Jaguars out of their funk in a Week 7 matchup with the surprising New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

In his most accurate throwing game to date, Lawrence finished as the overall QB4 in fantasy football against the Indianapolis Colts last week. The second-year quarterback posted 24.9 fantasy points in half-PPR formats, as Jacksonville went on to lose 34-27.

The Jaguars haven’t secured a win since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Lawrence has yet to exceed 286 yards through the air in any of his six appearances. He gets a Giants defense that might be playing a little over their heads this season, with wins over the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in the previous three games.

Start or sit in Week 7?

This should be a great opportunity for Lawrence against a team that has nearly escaped disaster in every one of their 2022-23 appearances. The Giants have allowed 20+ points to their opponents in the last two weeks, and Jacksonville is in desperate need of a mark in the win column. Look for Lawrence and Co. to be revved up for a very winnable game on their home turf in Week 7.