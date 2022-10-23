James Robinson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

With zero touchdowns since Week 3, James Robinson is clearly going through a bit of a cold spell in the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield. The team has recorded three-straight losses but still sits eighth in the NFL for rushing attempts with 28.2 despite playing with a negative game script. Robinson continues to be stuck in a timeshare with Travis Etienne Jr., and there’s been virtually no signs of that changing moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Jacksonville finished their Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with 33 attempts on the ground for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and third-string running back JaMycal Hasty accounted for all of them.

Robinson is coming off a bounce-back performance, (if you want to call it that). After two games where he combined for just 56 yards on 18 carries, the 24-year-old RB posted 54 yards on 12 carries against the Colts in Week 6. Despite the upside slowly trending in Etienne’s favor, the good news for Robinson's fantasy managers is that he’s still seeing double-digit attempts. In the event that head coach Doug Pederson starts going more pass-heavy with his offensive attack, neither member of the backfield is going to produce anything beyond RB3/flex numbers.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Robinson is still a solid option against a New York Giants defense that has allowed 144.8 rushing yards per contest this season.